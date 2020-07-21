1/1
Frank L. Kuhlmann
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kuhlmann, Frank L.
1932 - 2020
Frank L. Kuhlmann, 88, passed away in Canal Winchester on July 13, 2020. Born in Lincoln, Nebraska, Frank was the son of Frank H. and Marie (Hoeger) Kuhlmann. He is survived by his sister, Janet Kuhlmann Waterman and family of Kennebunkport, ME. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to Mees Hall Pipe Organ Fund, Advancement Services, 1 College and Main, Columbus, OH. 43209. ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL. To view Frank's full obituary, leave a special memory, or share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 21 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved