Kuhlmann, Frank L.
1932 - 2020
Frank L. Kuhlmann, 88, passed away in Canal Winchester on July 13, 2020. Born in Lincoln, Nebraska, Frank was the son of Frank H. and Marie (Hoeger) Kuhlmann. He is survived by his sister, Janet Kuhlmann Waterman and family of Kennebunkport, ME. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to Mees Hall Pipe Organ Fund, Advancement Services, 1 College and Main, Columbus, OH. 43209. ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL. To view Frank's full obituary, leave a special memory, or share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
.