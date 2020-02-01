|
|
Lewandoski, Frank
1932 - 2020
Frank M. Lewandoski passed away January 28, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. He was born September 28, 1932 in Wheeling, WV to the late Edward and Grace (Howell) Lewandoski and was a U.S. Navy veteran. Frank moved to Columbus with his wife Clare (Dei) Lewandoski where they enjoyed 51 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2012. He is survived by two daughters Julia Paas and Frances Lewandoski and their spouses and three grandchildren Harrison Michael Paas, Franklin Thomas Paas and Maya King as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Frank was a gentle, contemplative man. Although he su?ered with advanced Parkinson's Disease, he handled it with grit and grace. He enjoyed teaching and playing chess with his grandchildren throughout their lives. It gives us some solace to know that he played and won his final game of chess just hours before his passing. His grand boys will continue his legacy of the love of the game of chess. Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORHTEAST CHAPEL, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd. Gahanna. Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church 4383 E. Broad St. Columbus. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday February 6, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1685 National Rd., Wheeling WV.: Fr. William L. Arnold, Celebrant. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020