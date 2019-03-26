Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frank McCoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank McCoy


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank McCoy Obituary
McCoy, Frank
Frank McCoy, age 86, went home to glory March 23, 2019. He is retired from the United States Air Force with over 24 years of service. He was a Flight Engineer and served in the Korean War and Vietnam War. He also was an active member of the American Legion, RAFA, and VFW. He attended Franklin University, and earned his Bachelor's Degree and two Associate Degrees. He is preceded in death by his son Frank Jr. He is survived by his loving wife, Irene; children, Pamela and Michael McCoy, and Gloria (Milton) White; three grandchildren; "his girl" Precious; and a host of other family and friends. Private arrangements by COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.