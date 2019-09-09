|
McQuaid, Frank
1947 - 2019
Frank Mcquaid, 72, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. He was born April 19, 1947. Frank is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Linda. He is also survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Ernesto) Gonzalez; and his three grandchildren. Frank's family will receive friends Thursday 6-8pm September 12, 2019 at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High St, where the funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday, September 13, 2019. Interment at Flint Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019