Michalak Jr., Frank
Frank Joseph Michalak Jr., age 64, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank SR and Ellen Michalak. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Jane Michalak of 22 years; daughters, Jae Michalak and Ashley (Craig) Walters; granddaughters, Eleanor and Evelyn Walters; sister, Susie (Ken) Moore (Jenny, Harper); brother, Mike (Amy) Michalak, (Cameron, and Emily); brother-in-law, Jim (Patty) Wood (Jack and Jeff); and many beloved friends. Born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, Frank proudly followed in his father's footsteps working as a plumber and pipefitter for Local Union 189. Frank had many treasured hobbies, but his favorite was being an usher at the Ohio State University stadium for 18 years. He loved to tailgate with his friends while cheering on his Buckeyes! In 2017 he fulfilled his dream of retiring in Fort Myers, Florida. He was thoroughly enjoying retirement life! He was known for sending selfies at the pool, texting the weather forecast to those in Ohio, and cruising around the streets in his Corvette. He enjoyed deep sea fishing, participating in bowling leagues, riding around on his decorated golf cart with his dogs, and taking sunset pictures at the beach. Frank never met a stranger. He made friends everywhere he went and left a lasting impression. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone. He was never without a smile and always lit up the room. He was caring, compassionate, and as genuine as they come. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. A memorial service will be held in his honor on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 12-5 at the Local 189 Union Hall located at 1250 Kinnear Rd, Columbus, Ohio 45212.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019