Frank Morris Jr., age 91, passed away on October 15, 2020. He was born on March 12, 1929 in Kitts Hill, Ohio to the late Frank and Freda Morris. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister Marcella Butler, brothers Ray, Bill, Richard, and Kenneth Morris, granddaughter Jennifer. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Donna Morris; sons, Douglas (Eileen) and Jeffery (Angela); four grandchildren, Jason, Rebecca, Rachel, and Emily; 12 great grandchildren; sister, Mary (Hobart) Baker; several nieces, nephews, and many good friends. Friends may call at the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 11am until time of funeral service at 1pm. Pastor Mark Bass officiating. Interment to follow at Sunset Cemetery. Share memories at www.newcomercolumbus.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
