Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Palmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Palmer Obituary
Palmer, Frank
1945 - 2019
Frank Palmer, 74, of Williamsport, passed away on September 29, 2019. He was born on April 18, 1945 in Columbus to Frank and Lois (Douglas) Palmer. He was preceded in death by his parents. He was a 1962 graduate of Williamsport High School. He was a life-long farmer and he and special friend Dave Tuggle enjoyed their partnership running the Amanda Auction House. Frank is survived by his wife, Jahne (Shanks) Palmer; children, Eric (Jan) and Marc (Amie) Palmer, Shelby (Duane) Shipley; grandchildren, Frank, Joni, Daniel, Max, Jacob, Madalyn; great grandson, Josh; brother, Charlie (Becky) Palmer; and by dogs, Jake and Jackie. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10a.m. at Springlawn Cemetery with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Pickaway County Humane Society, 185 Island Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now