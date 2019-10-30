Home

Frank Penna Obituary
Penna, Frank
1977 - 2019
Frank Philip Penna, age 42, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2019. Born on January 13, 1977 in Smithtown, N.Y. He graduated from Bloom Carroll High School in 1995. He was employed at Columbus Climate Control, Mark Marcus (Friend) and Rob Gandert (Friend). Survived by Frank Penna (father); Elaine E. Penna (mother); Abigail Grace Penna (daughter); Eric James Loescher (step son); Mike and Sarah Langley-Penna (brother and sister), Ethan Langley (nephew); Jason Penna and Tonya Mesi (brother and sister), Milan and Marisa (nieces); Richard and Brandi Armentrout (brother and sister), Ryan Armentrout (nephew); Cheryl and Dan Schmitt (sister and brother), Jacob Schmitt (nephew); Nick and Kricket Lucus (brother and sister); Ricky and Lacey Stevens and family (brother and sister), Sherri Lewis; and many more Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Casual attire, please (wear your finest buckeye gear, as this is how Frank would want it). Family and friends may visit 12-2pm on Saturday, November 9, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110 with a memorial service to follow at 2pm. A post service celebration of life will be held at 4750 Blacklick-Eastern Rd., Baltimore, OH 43105 from 2:30-4:30. In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts/donations would be appreciated for Abigails trust fund.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019
