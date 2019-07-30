|
Pizzo, Frank
1964 - 2019
Frank Joseph Pizzo, 55, of Ostrander, OH, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Columbus, OH, with his loving family by his side. He was born January 2, 1964, in Erie, PA to the late Sam and Eleanor Ferrante Pizzo. He was a graduate of Tech Memorial High School and Gannon University in Erie, PA. He moved to Columbus, OH in 2000, where he helped found the first City Barbeque. For the past 19 years, Frank served as City Barbeque's Director of Training, opening nearly 50 restaurants during his tenure. Frank's passion and focus was to serve and support others, and he inspired teammates to always improve a little every day. In his final conversation with friends and colleagues from City Barbeque, he said, "It was always all about the people." Frank was known for his warm and charitable heart, which led him to serve on the board of , as well as serve Christmas Eve dinner each year at Columbus's Faith Mission. Professionally, he was a member of the Association of Training and Development (ATD) and the Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART). His love of people, relentless positivity, kindness, selflessness, and big booming voice will be missed by thousands of friends and co-workers. He is survived by three sisters, Paulette Cherico (Tony) of Pittsburgh, PA, Pam Reingold (Geoff), of Buffalo, N.Y., Maria Potthoff (Steve) of Erie, PA; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Arrangements were handled by the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., of Erie, PA. In honor of his mother, memorial contributions may be made to , Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018 ().
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 31, 2019