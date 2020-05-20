England, Frank R.
Frank Richard England, age 87, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. Charter member of Good Shepherd Community Church. Retired from Western Electric. Preceded in death by parents John and Cuba England, sisters Margarite, Martha and Doris, brothers Bill, John Jr. and Donald, wives Josephine and Ruth Ann. Survived wife, Anna Mae; 5 children, Frank II (Teresa), Timothy (Leslie), Nancy Seum, Kevin (Lisa) and James England; stepson, Raymond (Lori) Clark; 9 grandchildren 24 great grandchildren. The funeral will be Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1 pm at the Good Shepherd Community Church, 210 Obetz Rd., where friends may call 1 hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Share at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 20 to May 21, 2020.