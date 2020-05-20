Frank R. England
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
England, Frank R.
1932 - 2020
Frank Richard England, age 87, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. Charter member of Good Shepherd Community Church. Retired from Western Electric. Preceded in death by parents John and Cuba England, sisters Margarite, Martha and Doris, brothers Bill, John Jr. and Donald, wives Josephine and Ruth Ann. Survived wife, Anna Mae; 5 children, Frank II (Teresa), Timothy (Leslie), Nancy Seum, Kevin (Lisa) and James England; stepson, Raymond (Lori) Clark; 9 grandchildren 24 great grandchildren. The funeral will be Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1 pm at the Good Shepherd Community Church, 210 Obetz Rd., where friends may call 1 hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Share at www.orwoodyard.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Calling hours
12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Community Church
Send Flowers
MAY
22
Funeral
01:00 PM
Good Shepherd Community Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved