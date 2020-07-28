1/1
Frank Saultz
1944 - 2020
Saultz, Frank
1944 - 2020
Frank Saultz, age 76, passed away on July 26, 2020. He was born on March 23, 1944 to the late Mildred and Leroy Saultz in Columbus, Ohio. Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife of 55 years, Sandy; daughters, Dee Dee Saultz, Stephanie Hart, Shelly Saultz; son, Michael Saultz; siblings, Bob (Kideen) Saultz, Bonnie Powell; grandchildren, Brooke (Frank), Brittany (Patrick), Johnny (Heather), Sean, Alyssa (Jerrod), Shannon (Erica), Kayla (Jake), Lizzie, Jess, Mikey, Zach, Brett, Logan; great-grandchildren, Aaron, Matthew, Luke, Jett, Gracie, Carter, Jaxson, Addison, Elena, Logan, Elsie, Lucian, Levi and 2 on the way; beloved dog, Rudy. Frank was also preceded in death by his brother Paul. Frank retired from GE after over 20 years. He enjoyed working on cars and won many awards for his Classic Cars. He was a loving husband, dedicated father, adoring grandfather "Papaw" and great-grandfather. Frank was a kind-hearted, giving man and always there to lend a helping hand to whoever needed it. He will be remembered for his generosity, beautiful smile and his trademark "thumbs up." The family will receive guests on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 3-7p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Funeral Service will begin at 2p.m. on Sunday. To leave condolences for Frank's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
