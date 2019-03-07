Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
740-852-2345
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Slagle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Slagle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank Slagle Obituary
Slagle, Frank
Frank E. Slagle, 77, of London, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Sisters on Elm. He retired from at BCI in London. Survived by sisters-in-law, Elsie Slagle and Donna Shields; several nieces and one nephew, including Nancy Husband, Jim (Diane) Slagle and Stephanie (Steve) Shellin; many great nieces and nephews, including Christian Slagle and Meredith and Landon Shellin; and many good friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main St, London with Rev. Steve Schellin officiating. Interment will follow in Kirkwood Cemetery, London. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4-8 PM Thursday. The family suggests memorials be made to Loving Care Hospice, PO Box 445, London, Ohio 43140. The full obituary can be seen at www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now