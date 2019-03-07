|
Slagle, Frank
Frank E. Slagle, 77, of London, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Sisters on Elm. He retired from at BCI in London. Survived by sisters-in-law, Elsie Slagle and Donna Shields; several nieces and one nephew, including Nancy Husband, Jim (Diane) Slagle and Stephanie (Steve) Shellin; many great nieces and nephews, including Christian Slagle and Meredith and Landon Shellin; and many good friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main St, London with Rev. Steve Schellin officiating. Interment will follow in Kirkwood Cemetery, London. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4-8 PM Thursday. The family suggests memorials be made to Loving Care Hospice, PO Box 445, London, Ohio 43140. The full obituary can be seen at www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019