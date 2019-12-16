The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
1923 - 2019
Frank Stuart Alexander Jr., also known as "The Wee Scot," age 96, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019 surrounded by family. Frank was born in Poughkeepsie, New York on September 9, 1923, the son of Frank Stuart Alexander Sr. and Ruth Chantelle Chapman. He graduated with engineering degrees from Purdue University and the University of Illinois. He was a member of the Acacia Fraternity since 1942. Frank was married for 68 years to Barbara Ransdell Alexander who predeceased him in 2016. He was also preceded in death by his son Stuart. Frank is a veteran of the US Army having served proudly in the Pacific in World War II and having obtained the rank of Captain. He received The Bronze Star and The Purple Heart for his courageous service. He was currently employed by the State of Ohio as the Administrative Chairman of the State Licensing Board. He was also CEO of The Aire-Flo Corporation and served on many industry boards and committees where he received numerous awards. He was responsible for writing legislation for certification in several mechanical trades in Ohio. He was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons Neo Acacia Lodge #595 since 1946 and a charter member of The Kiwanis Club International, University Columbus since 1955. He was Club President in 1959, Ohio District Lt. Governor in 1964 and received the Tablet of Honor Award in 1996. He is survived by his brothers, Donald (Vera) Alexander and Glenn Alexander; his daughter, Janet (Michael) Finn; and his son, Steven (Anqi) Alexander; by his grandchildren, Bethany (Brian) Alexander; Brendon (Laine) Alexander and their mother, Jan Seaman, Nina (Corey) Snoke and Kristen Alexander and their mother, Astrid Alexander; his great grandchildren, Braven Darfus, Cooper, Gabriel, and Quinn Snoke. There will be a memorial service at the Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High Street, Worthington, Ohio on January 11, 2020 at 3 P.M. Calling hours are from 1-3 P.M. Condolences may be made at Rutherfordfuneralhomes.com. Donations may be made to The .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 22, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020
