Eblin, Frank Thomas
1922 - 2020
Frank Thomas Eblin, age 98, passed away at St. Ann's Hospital on Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was born in Marion, Ohio to the late George T. and Jenny Eblin. He joins his beloved wife of 74 years, Catherine Rebecca Eblin, who passed away September 13, 2013, son Larry Eblin, son-in-law Frank DeFrancisco and his siblings. He leaves to cherish his memory: daughters, Rebecca (James Decker) DeFrancisco and Deborah Lee; daughter-in-law, Patricia Eblin; grandchildren, John Eblin, Michael (Mary Beatley) DeFrancisco, Dr. Mark (Abby) DeFrancisco, Cathy (Tim) Bailey, and Melissa (Mike) Tuffey; 11 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; his brother, Clarence Eblin; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Frank went home to be with his Lord and Savior after living a full and blessed life of ninety-eight years. He was a kind-hearted, true "gentle" man whose soft-spoken, comforting presence spoke volumes. He was devoted to God and his family, read his Bible daily, loved his country, and by his own example showed us the importance of prayer and the value of finding joy in all things. He was a blessing to all who knew him. His absence from our lives will leave him missed beyond measure; however, we rejoice in knowing he has most certainly earned the sweetest rewards of Heaven. His family will receive friends from 5-8pm Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road in Columbus, where his Funeral Service will be held at 10am Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Interment to follow at Blendon Central Cemetery.
