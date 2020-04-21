|
|
Treadway, Frank
1929 - 2020
Eli Franklin "Frank" Treadway, 90, of Gahanna, Ohio passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 from complications related to Covid-19. Born April 28, 1929 in Beckley, West Virginia to Lettie and Oscar Treadway. Also preceded in death by his wife Callista "Chris" Kilbarger Treadway, sisters Kaye, Annabelle and Eileen. He is survived by his children, Pamela (Shane) Killebrew, Michele Treadway, Dawn Treadway, and Jeff Treadway; grandchildren, Logan and Sam Killebrew and Chace and Kain Treadway. Frank was a beloved coach of youth sports, a veteran of the United States Navy, and helped create a local branch of the Special Olympics in Gahanna, so his daughter and her classmates could also enjoy sports. Frank was actively involved in his community, serving the City of Gahanna on the Design and Review Board and the Veterans Committee, the Lions Club and Sertoma. He and his family owned and operated The Italian Eatery, a local favorite! Frank touched many lives and will be deeply missed! Private services including burial at Mifflin Cemetery, entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. In lieu of flowers, Frank would love for you to make a donation to Gahanna Special Olympics (gahannaspecialolympics.org). Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2020