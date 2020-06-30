Vallone, Frank
1958 - 2020
Frank V. Vallone, of Upper Arlington, passed away unexpectedly at his home June 27, 2020, on his 62nd birthday. Due to the Covid-19 health hazard, only a private service for family will be held at this time. For extended obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.