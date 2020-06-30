Frank Vallone
1958 - 2020
Vallone, Frank
1958 - 2020
Frank V. Vallone, of Upper Arlington, passed away unexpectedly at his home June 27, 2020, on his 62nd birthday. Due to the Covid-19 health hazard, only a private service for family will be held at this time. For extended obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
