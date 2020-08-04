1/
Frank Vosler
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vosler, Frank
1922 - 2020
Frank E. Vosler, 98, long-time resident of New Albany, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was born July 20, 1922 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Ray and Esther (Cousins) Vosler. Frank is survived by daughter, Nancy (Dean) Smith; son, James (Troy) Vosler; and five grandchildren, Benjamin, Jacob and Andrew Smith, and Kendra and Lauren Vosler. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his dear wife of 58 years, Ethel, son John and brother Howard. He had a heart for Christ, the gospel and the oppressed, and shared his knowledge with all who would take the time to listen. Memorial contributions in Frank's memory can be made to Voice of the Martyrs. His family will receive friends on Friday, August 7, from 4-7pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, where his funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10am, with visiting beginning at 9am. Graveside service to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. His full obituary may be seen by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Cotner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Cotner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved