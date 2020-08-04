Vosler, Frank
1922 - 2020
Frank E. Vosler, 98, long-time resident of New Albany, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was born July 20, 1922 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Ray and Esther (Cousins) Vosler. Frank is survived by daughter, Nancy (Dean) Smith; son, James (Troy) Vosler; and five grandchildren, Benjamin, Jacob and Andrew Smith, and Kendra and Lauren Vosler. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his dear wife of 58 years, Ethel, son John and brother Howard. He had a heart for Christ, the gospel and the oppressed, and shared his knowledge with all who would take the time to listen. Memorial contributions in Frank's memory can be made to Voice of the Martyrs. His family will receive friends on Friday, August 7, from 4-7pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, where his funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10am, with visiting beginning at 9am. Graveside service to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. His full obituary may be seen by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
.