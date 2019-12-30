|
|
Oakley, Frank W.
1942 - 2019
Frank William Oakley, 77, of Canal Winchester passed away on December 24, 2019. He was born September 29, 1942 in Columbus to Frank Warren and Amanda Margaret Oakley. He graduated Eastmoor High School and went on to work at AT&T/Lucent for over 39 years where he retired from. After retirement, he moved to Conway, Arkansas where he lived for about 15 years. In July 2019 he returned to central Ohio. Frank loved to fish for walleye and perch on Lake Erie and was always talking about the big one that got away. He was a jack of all trades; gardener, home builder, wood burning stove engineer, auto mechanic, and fruit farmer with orchards of apples, peaches and pears. He could talk both your ears off. He really enjoyed food, especially his White Castles. He is survived by children, Tammy (Bud) Fitzpatrick, Kelly (Dale) Zink and Bill (Lisa) Oakley; sister, Joan Burley; grandchildren, Ashley Oakley and Cameron Oakley; niece, Cindy (Dennis) Sibly; nephews, Mike (Jackie) Burley, Doug (Nancy) Burley and Mark Eckert. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 17 years, Carolyn Madden Oakley; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy (Olan)Peavey; brother-in-law, Maynard Burley and niece Brenda Sue Landrum. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive #170 Columbus, Ohio 43231. Arrangements are being made for a private family service with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME Grove City, Ohio where online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020