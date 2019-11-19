The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
WORTHINGTON PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
773 High St.
Worthington, OH
View Map
1933 - 2019
Dr. Frank W. Stroebel, age 86 of Worthington, passed away Monday November 18, 2019 at Brookdale Trillium Crossing. He was born April 14, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Henry and Ilsa Stroebel. Frank was a 1958 graduate of The Ohio State University College of Medicine. Throughout his career Dr. Stroebel had worked at Nationwide Children's Hospital and eventually retired from MidOhio Pediatrics. Frank loved to stay active and enjoyed running, cycling or anything that involved being outdoors. He also had a love for music and enjoyed playing guitar and the accordion. He is survived by his children, Dr. Kurt (Nina) Stroebel, Karin Stroebel and Kristofer Stroebel; grandchildren, Max and Cori Stroebel, Justin Mahoney; great grandchild, A.J. Mahoney; brother, Harold (BeBe) Stroebel. The family wanted to give a special thank you to Ron and Shane for all the love and support given to Frank. Friends may call Thursday 5-8pm at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL 6699 N. High St. (1/2 mile south of 270). A memorial service will be held 11:00am Friday at the WORTHINGTON PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH 773 High St. Worthington, Ohio 43085. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Nationwide Children's Hospital NICU or the church. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019
