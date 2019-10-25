|
|
Webster, Frank
1925 - 2019
Born in Columbus, OH, the son of Earl and Grace Webster, Frank was raised on a farm in Mechanicsburg with 2 sisters and 1 brother. After graduating in 1943 from high school, he attended Clemson University in S.C. for one year before entering the military as a Navy recruit. Following basic training, he was sent to Hawaii for 2 ½ years as a medic. He returned to the States, attended Urbana Jr. College and started at Wittenberg I the fall of 1947 as a junior. He graduated in 1949, then went to OSU where he got his Master's degree. He started working as a teacher with Columbus City Schools in January 1951. He taught Biology, Speech and Driver's Education at Linden McKinley High School and was there for 16 years until Brookhaven opened in 1966. While at Brookhaven, along with teaching, he announced the football games, assisted with or directed the fall plays, ran the Outdoor Education Program, which included the construction of a 3 acre "mini" park. During his summers, starting in 1958, he managed Linden Beach Swim Club. The next year he added Berwick Beach, then Springfield Olympic, and finally became supervising manager of Olympic Swim and Racquet Club on Indianola. He managed pools for 18 years. He and his wife, Marcy, built their home in Minerva Park. They raised 3 children. They lived there for 45 years before moving into Walker Woods Condominiums where they have lived the past 20 years. A memorial service will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church on November 16, 2019 at 11am. For complete information and to leave condolences for the family, visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 26, 2019