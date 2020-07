Adams, Frankie1930 - 2020Frankie Adams, age 89, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, July 17, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High Street, where the funeral service will be Saturday at 10am. Interment will follow in Obetz Cemetery. Go to www.orwoodyard.com for the complete obituary and to share with the family.