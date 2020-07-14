1/
Franklin Meredith
1942 - 2020
Meredith, Franklin
1942 - 2020
Franklin A. Meredith, born March 24, 1942, passed away peacefully July 12, 2020 in Marysville, Ohio with his beloved friend Beverly Carter at his side. Preceded in death by wife Joy, parents Franklin Meredith and Edith (McGuire) Meredith and brothers William and Russell Meredith. Survived by son, Franklin (Lory) Meredith; daughters, Kristie, Michelle and Lisa; sisters, Janet (Rick) Kaufman, Karen (Les) Ross; brother, Paul ( Sharon Slatzer) Meredith; sisters-in-law, Carolyn (John) Fabbro, Betty Golden, Clarece Meredith; grandson, Parker Williams; many nephews and nieces, Kim (Junior) Moody and Angie (Keith) Lester that helped so much over the years. Franklin was raised in Unionville Center, in Union County and raised his family in Westerville, Ohio. Franklin was a retired truck driver and worked for Meadow Gold Dairy, Martin Brower and as an independent. He enjoyed his free time fishing, boating, and telling stories. He served his country in the United States Army 101st Airborne 1960-1962. Friends may call at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 16, where a service will be held at 1p.m. July 17. Rev. Cal Alexander officiating. Interment at Northlawn Memory Gardens.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
