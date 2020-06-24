Or Copy this URL to Share

Franklin "Frankie J" Thompson, (1955-2020). On June 25, 2020 at 10A.M. Family/Visitation/Viewing and at 11A.M. Homegoing Service at Union Cemetery, 3340 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, OH. Services Entrusted to Caliman Funeral Home, 3700 Refugee Road, Columbus, OH.



