Franklin Thompson
1955 - 2020
Thompson, Franklin
Franklin "Frankie J" Thompson, (1955-2020). On June 25, 2020 at 10A.M. Family/Visitation/Viewing and at 11A.M. Homegoing Service at Union Cemetery, 3340 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, OH. Services Entrusted to Caliman Funeral Home, 3700 Refugee Road, Columbus, OH.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Union Cemetery
JUN
25
Service
11:00 AM
Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Caliman Funeral Services
3700 Refugee Road
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 338-1965
