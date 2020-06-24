Thompson, Franklin
Franklin "Frankie J" Thompson, (1955-2020). On June 25, 2020 at 10A.M. Family/Visitation/Viewing and at 11A.M. Homegoing Service at Union Cemetery, 3340 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, OH. Services Entrusted to Caliman Funeral Home, 3700 Refugee Road, Columbus, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.