Foster, Fraser
1932 - 2020
Fraser Foster was born in Twin Falls, Idaho. His parents, Dr. A.J. Foster and Eunice Foster and his brother Alfonso Foster precede him in death. He is survived by his daughter, Toya L. Foster and Grandchildren; Anthony Foster, Teela Foster, Khaliah Morris Great grandchildren: Khari Thomas, Mekhi Sherrel-Foster and J'khyla Foster. Fraser graduated Nampa H.S., Nampa Idaho and North Carolina Central College in Durham N.C. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity since 1950. Fraser was a dear loving friend, mentor, counselor and humanitarian. He loved to travel and was a jazz aficionado. A special thank you to our dear friend who took care of Fraser, Zana Wallace. Fraser donated his body to the Ohio State University for research. There will be a Gathering of family and friends to celebrate his life on Sunday, February 16, from 2p – 5p at the Lincoln Café 740 E. Long Street, Columbus, Ohio 43203 In Lieu of flowers please make a contribution to in the name of Fraser Foster. To offer condolences to The FOSTER Family and view video tribute visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020