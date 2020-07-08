Andrews, Fred
1933 - 2020
Fred "Freddie" Andrews, 87, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on July 5, 2020. Fred was born in Sandersville, Georgia on June 20, 1933. He moved with family to Canton, Ohio and attended Canton McKinley High School and Capital University. Fred retired from the United States Air Force and the Auditor's Office for the State of Ohio. In his downtime, he enjoyed sports and beating his record on Spider Solitaire. During the week, he could be found as a regular at Golden Coral, cracking jokes and keeping the staff on their toes. Fred married Ginette (née Locheron) on November 3, 1956 in Bouxieres-Aux-Dames. During Fred's time serving in the military, they were able to travel the world together, later retiring in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Fred is survived by his wife, Ginette; his two children, Pat Andrews of Columbus, Ohio and Steve Andrews, M.D., of Chicago, Illinois; his grandchildren, Simone and Sia Andrews; his brothers, Otis (Emma) Andrews, Valton Underwood, and George Jordan; and his many nieces, nephews and cousins both in the United States and France. He is preceded in death by his sister, Inez Gibbons, and his parents Ivy and Ella Andrews. Family and friends will forever cherish our memories with Fred. He was witty with a mischievous smile, and loved his family. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to your designated charitable organization. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the family has chosen to have a modified funeral with only immediate family and friends. Private interment with U.S. Air Force military honors will be held at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home. Memorial tribute video may be viewed, and memorial messages may be sent to Fred's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
