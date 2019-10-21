The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Fred C. "Fritz" Miller


1940 - 2019
Fred "Fritz" C. Miller, age 78, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 25, 1940 to the late Martin and Edith (Maschmeier) Miller. Fritz proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1958-1979 and retired after 21 years of service. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, and going to the casinos. In addition to his parents, Fritz was preceded in death by his daughter Natasha Miller and son Frank Miller. He is survived by his brother, Dennis Miller; nephew, Eric Miller; niece, Kara Miller; and many friends from the and Eagles. Visitation will be held 10-11 am Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., where the memorial service will begin at 11 am. Interment will take place at a later date in Franklin Hills Memory Gardens.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019
