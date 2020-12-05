Cathers, Fred
1926 - 2020
Fred W. Cathers, 94, a resident of the Mifflin and Gahanna areas for over 60 years, went to be with the Lord on November 20, 2020. Fred was born in Marion, OH, to the late Tom S. and Lizzie Cathers. Fred graduated from (Marion) Harding High School and later graduated from The Ohio State University in 1951 as a Civil Engineer. Fred served in the U.S. Army in WWII. He worked in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio areas for over 48 years, as a civil engineer, retiring in 1999. His wife, Rosalie, preceded him in death in 2017. He leaves his son Tom (Gay) of Worthington; daughter Ellen of Gahanna; granddaughters, Elizabeth, Hannah and Ruth. A memorial service is tentatively planned for the second weekend in April 2021 at New Life Church Gahanna. More details to follow. Please share you special memories, comments and condolences on Fred's Tribute Wall at www.schoedinger.com
or send to 387 Worman Dr., Gahanna, Ohio 43230. Cremation entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST.