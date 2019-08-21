|
|
Johnson, Jr., Fred Douglas
Fred Douglas Johnson, Jr., age 85, born on January 21, 1934 in Greenville, NC, passed away August 10, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital, Columbus, OH. Memorial Service Monday, August 26, 2019, 11am at St. Philip Episcopal Church, 166 Woodland Avenue, Cols, OH 43203. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Philip Episcopal Church Food Pantry. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123. Tributes may be viewed at whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019