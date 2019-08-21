|
|
Maloof, Fred Elias
1932 - 2019
Fred Elias Maloof, age 86, passed away August 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 26, 1932 in Lebanon. He is preceded in death by his parents, six siblings and grandson Zachary Fresco. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Kay; children, Michael (Vanessa) Maloof, Leila (Bob) Fresco, Ed (Molly) Maloof and Nadia (Dave) Ritchey; grandchildren, Michael and Tassiana Maloof, Caryl (Josh) Kindig, Corinne Fresco, Elizabeth and Elias Maloof; great-granddaughter, Lydia Kindig; as well as his nieces and nephews. Fred emigrated to the United States to attend college at Ohio University. He graduated with a BA in arts and sciences. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to insurance and real estate investing. Fred enjoyed volunteering. He was an active member, and past president, of the Fraternal Order of Police Associates; the Boy Scouts, both in Lebanon and in the United States; and St. Matthias Catholic Church. Fred was a devoted family man who took great pride in his children and grandchildren. He shared his love of travel with his family, creating memories they will cherish forever. Family will receive friends on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5-8PM at the SCHOEDINGER NORTH Funeral Home, 5554 Karl Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10AM at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 1582 Ferris Road. Father Anthony Davis, Celebrant. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Source Code: IIQ190788777 (stjude.org) in Fred's honor. Visit www.schoedinger.com to view Fred's video tribute and extend condolences to his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019