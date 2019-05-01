|
Gartin, Fred
1959 - 2019
Fred D. Gartin, born Dec. 18,1959, passed away on April 27, 2019. Survived by wife, Lisa M. Gartin; sons, Justin (Katie) Gartin and Jacob (Jayme) Hughes Gartin; daughter, Danelle Elkins; grandson, Benji Gartin; granddaughter, Emerson Rose Gartin; and nephew, Jimmy Betts. Fred is preceded in death by father and stepmother Howard and Lois Gartin, mother Wilma Kathleen Gartin, brothers Steven Gartin and Michael Gartin and sister Susan Gartin Betts. Fred was a graduate of Arizona State University and Ohio Northern University College of Law. He was admitted to the bar and worked as an Assistant Attorney General, Magistrate and Staff Attorney at the Court of Claims. Fred was also an Adjunct instructor at Columbus State Community College and had a private law practice. Fred was a longtime member of the Vineyard Church. He will be deeply missed. Day Funeral Service is honored to serve the family of Mr. Fred Gartin.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 4, 2019