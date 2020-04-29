|
|
Harper, Fred
1929 - 2020
Fred L. Harper, age 91, of Westerville, passed away at Mt. Carmel/St. Ann's Hospital on April 28, 2020. He was born on March 31, 1929 to the late Charles and Lorie (Keller) Harper in West Jefferson, OH. Fred retired after 29 years from Bordens. Fred was survived by wife of 14 years, Ginny L. Harper; children, Linda (Paul) Wilcox, Dan (Linda) Harper and Mike (Judy) Harper; grandchildren, Tim (Julie) Wilcox, Michael Harper, Elizabeth (Ryan) Collier, Kirstin Harper and Carey Harper; great grandchildren, Zech, Olivia, Kaleigh, Bryan, Zoey, Dylan and M.J.; brother, Don Harper; step-children, Jan Kramer, Cheryl Lang; and step grandchildren, Joshua (Tiffany) Ford, Kari Ford and Melissa (Matthew) Shriver; special nieces, Barbara Capuana and Paula Spinosi; and many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife of 55 years, Virginia A. Harper, son Kevin Harper, brothers Ross, Willis, Dean, Kenny, Ray and Jim, sister Vivian. Memorial contributions may be directed to the , or . A celebration of Fred's life will be held at a later date. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and will be missed. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 3, 2020