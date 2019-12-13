|
|
Holcomb, Fred
1943 - 2019
Fred B. Holcomb IV, age 76, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. He was born on May 31, 1943 in Richmond, Indiana to the late Fred and Ruth Holcomb III. Fred graduated from Indian Hill High School, where he played soccer and was in the marching band. He served in the U.S. Air Force where he spent a lot of time in Thailand. After returning from the Air Force, Fred received a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from The Ohio State University. There he also played soccer and was a member of Kappa Delta Rho fraternity. He worked for the State of Ohio, where he started in the Development Department and then eventually retired from the State Architect's Office. Fred was an avid sports fan and enjoyed fishing, spending time on his boat, traveling and cruises. He will be greatly missed by his sister, Sue Beedy; his loving wife, Karen (Kackley); sons, Fred (Kelly) Holcomb V and Dave (Kristen) Holcomb; grandchildren, Freddy, Ellie, Megan and Abigail; and many nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221, where family will receive friends from 1 PM until time of service. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2019