Fred J. Merz
1952 - 2020
Merz, Fred J.
1952 - 2020
Fred J. Merz, left this earth on Monday, November 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank J. and Jane Merz; sister Molly Merz; and brother Frank Merz. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Marianne; daughter Kaile (Shawn) Baird; son Nathan Merz; granddaughter Evelyn Baird; brother Joe Merz; step-mother Carol Merz; and sister's-in-law: Ginny Merz and Patty Harris; nieces and nephews and their families. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Kindred Hospice, 540 Officenter Place, Unit 100, Columbus, OH 43230. Private cremation arrangements have been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH, 5554 Karl Road. A Memorial Service will be held once COVID restrictions are lifted.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
