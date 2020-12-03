1/
Fred J. Nocera
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nocera, Fred J.
1931 - 2020
Fred J. Nocera, went home to be with the Lord on November 28, 2020 at the age of 89. He is survived by his loving wife, Doris; nephew, Joe (Karin) Wasserstrom; as well as one great-niece and two great-nephews and niece, Kathleen Chesser. Fred was a devoted husband who supported Doris in her many volunteer and career endeavors. After high school he joined the Marines and subsequently attended Otterbein University where he excelled in many sports while also working for Conrail Railroad. Upon graduation, Fred taught high school and served as a baseball coach, where he was admired and well respected by his players even many years after he coached them. Later, Fred was inducted into the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame. His love of baseball carried over into his personal life, as he played softball until well into his 80's. Preceded in death by his parents Giovanna and Salvatore Nocera, sister Francesca Clausen, and brothers Anthony, Joseph and Salvatore Nocera. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Monday, December 7 from 12noon-1:30pm followed by a service at 1:30pm. Pat Triplett, officiating. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Interment
Green Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved