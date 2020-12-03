Nocera, Fred J.

1931 - 2020

Fred J. Nocera, went home to be with the Lord on November 28, 2020 at the age of 89. He is survived by his loving wife, Doris; nephew, Joe (Karin) Wasserstrom; as well as one great-niece and two great-nephews and niece, Kathleen Chesser. Fred was a devoted husband who supported Doris in her many volunteer and career endeavors. After high school he joined the Marines and subsequently attended Otterbein University where he excelled in many sports while also working for Conrail Railroad. Upon graduation, Fred taught high school and served as a baseball coach, where he was admired and well respected by his players even many years after he coached them. Later, Fred was inducted into the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame. His love of baseball carried over into his personal life, as he played softball until well into his 80's. Preceded in death by his parents Giovanna and Salvatore Nocera, sister Francesca Clausen, and brothers Anthony, Joseph and Salvatore Nocera. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Monday, December 7 from 12noon-1:30pm followed by a service at 1:30pm. Pat Triplett, officiating. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store