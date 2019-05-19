Home

Fred Jenkins


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fred Jenkins Obituary
Jenkins, Fred
1933 - 2019
Fred Jenkins, age 86, of Westerville, OH passed away May 18, 2019 at Kobacker House. Retired from Western Electric, a Commercial Realtor with Ohio State Co. and owned and managed commercial properties. Graduate of Holy Family High School. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary; children, Kellie (Jeff) Stover, Bill (Tami) Jenkins and Jennifer (Larry) Wagner; grandchildren, Miles and Maddie Stover, Nicole and Victoria Jenkins, and Bodie Wagner; great-granddaughter, Carmella; sister, Rose Hamilton; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Catherine Jenkins; sisters, Ruth Ann and Katie, brothers, Jerry and Mike. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Wednesday 6-8 p.m.. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 N. State Street, Westerville, Thursday at 11 a.m., Rev. Fr. David E. Gwinner, celebrant. Entombment Blendon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kobacker House.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 20, 2019
