Johnson, Jr, Fred
1941 - 2019
Fred Douglas Johnson, Jr. was born on October 8, 1941. He was the son of the late Fred Sr. and Margaret Johnson. A native of Columbus, Ohio, Fred Jr. grew up on Arsenal Avenue on the north side and attended East High School. After graduating from East H.S. in 1960, he enlisted in the Navy as a hospital corpsman (Navy medic). He served 20 years both aboard ship and ashore. During his naval service, Fred earned his bachelor's degree in health care services from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and a master's degree in public administration from American University in Washington, DC. He retired in 1980, with the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer (E-9). After leaving the Navy, Fred worked as an administrator of hospitals in Texas. Returning to Columbus in 1986, Fred began his civil service career in health care with the state of Ohio. He later co-led the Office of Minority Health within the Columbus Public Health Department. As a health care educator, he championed men and minority health issues, couples counseling and conflict resolution. He retired from CPH in 2014. Fred accepted Christ as a youth at Love Zion Baptist Church. Most recently, he was a member of Grace New Covenant Worship Center, where he served as a deacon, covenant guard and a Ministry Training Institute instructor. He also served with the Jaycees of Pensacola, Florida and served the Native American Indian Center of Central Ohio as president. Fred transitioned unexpectedly on October 22, 2019, at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife, Carlita; his children, Karl, Keith (Kerri), Kimberly (Tony), Maurice and Bryan; his grandchildren, Morgan, McKenzie, Kyle and Skye; his siblings, Phyllis, Freda Ann, Jacqueline, Sharon, Nanette, Karen and Don (Regina); other relatives and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Beverly. Fred was a great son, brother, father, uncle, Navy sailor, health care leader, church member, neighbor and friend, and an avid reader. A wonderful loving, caring husband, Fred will be dearly missed! Funeral service Wednesday 12noon, Grace New Covenant Worship Center, 1643 Aberdeen Ave., Bishop Gregory Fly officiating, where the family will receive friends 11am until the time of service. Arrangements entrusted to CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019