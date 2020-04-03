|
|
McCain, Fred Jr.
Fred McCain, Jr., age 86, passed away March 31, 2020. Born August 18, 1933 to Mr. and Mrs. Fred McCain, Sr. of Omar, WV. Served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Due to current public health restrictions, a memorial service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To read his extended obituary and express condolences to the family, please visit Fred's online tribute wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020