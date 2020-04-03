Home

POWERED BY

Services
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred McCain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred McCain Jr.


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred McCain Jr. Obituary
McCain, Fred Jr.
Fred McCain, Jr., age 86, passed away March 31, 2020. Born August 18, 1933 to Mr. and Mrs. Fred McCain, Sr. of Omar, WV. Served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Due to current public health restrictions, a memorial service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To read his extended obituary and express condolences to the family, please visit Fred's online tribute wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -