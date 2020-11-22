Medland, Fred
1946 - 2020
Fred Medland, age 74 of Plain City passed away Saturday morning November 21, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Born September 26, 1946 in Columbus, Ohio. Fred is survived by his wife Nancy of 36 years. Visitation from 5-8 PM Friday, November 27, 2020 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St. Plain City where funeral Services will be held 10 AM, Saturday with Rev. Earl Dunbar officiating. Burial Jerome Township Cemetery at New California. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the New California Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 10089 Industrial Parkway, Marysville, OH 43040. Social distancing and wearing masks will be practiced at all events. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com
