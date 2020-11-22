1/
Fred Medland
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Medland, Fred
1946 - 2020
Fred Medland, age 74 of Plain City passed away Saturday morning November 21, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Born September 26, 1946 in Columbus, Ohio. Fred is survived by his wife Nancy of 36 years. Visitation from 5-8 PM Friday, November 27, 2020 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St. Plain City where funeral Services will be held 10 AM, Saturday with Rev. Earl Dunbar officiating. Burial Jerome Township Cemetery at New California. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the New California Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 10089 Industrial Parkway, Marysville, OH 43040. Social distancing and wearing masks will be practiced at all events. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Ferguson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Ferguson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ferguson Funeral Home
202 East Main Street
Plain City, OH 43064
614-873-8013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved