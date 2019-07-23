|
Newsome, Fred
1941 - 2019
Fred Newsome, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital at the age of 78. It has been a miracle to have Fred with us for the last 26 years. His family has had the joy of spending these additional years with him and he also got to enjoy and watch his grandchildren grow up and spend time with his great grandson. He is loved and adored by his devoted wife, Shirley who has never left his side. Fred was a humble, gentle and kind sole. His never ending smile brought joy and happiness to everyone he knew. Fred and his wife Shirley attended New Testament Christian Church for many years. He was admired, respected and loved by his family and will be sorely missed. Fred is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley; his son, Timothy (Cherie) Newsome; and daughter, Tammy (John) Williams; his grandchildren, Chad Newsome, Derek Newsome, Kayla Williams and Kyle Williams; and great grandson, Colton Lannom; his brother, David Newsome; and sisters, Shirley Wallace, Mary Lou King and Jill Mosley. He is preceded in death by his mother and father Lark and Draxie Newsome, his brothers and sisters Annabelle Davis, Avalene Martin, Effort Newsome and Ralph Newsome. Visitation hours will be from 5-8pm on Wednesday, July 24 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3047 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., Columbus, OH. A celebration of Fred's life will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 11am at Newcomer Funeral Home, with Pastor Jason Parr officiating. Burial to follow at Blendon Central Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 24, 2019