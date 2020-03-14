|
Rembert, Fred
1934 - 2020
Fred "George" Rembert, 85, departed this life on March 9, 2020, at Kobacker House. Born May 29, 1934, in Fairfield, AL, George was a graduate of Fairfield Industrial High School. After high school, he relocated to Cleveland, OH and was a member of the Euclid Avenue Church of God. While employed at Republic/LTV, he was drafted into the United States Army, in 1957, and was honorably discharged in 1959. He then returned to Cleveland and his employment with Republic Steel, retiring after 43 years of service. George married Frances Washington on October 29, 1994. This was a faithful and loving union. In 1996, he moved to Columbus, OH and joined Union Grove Baptist Church where he faithfully served his church as a member of the male chorus and as a trustee. He enjoyed bowling and for several years was a member of the "Geritol" bowling league. After many years of retirement from LTV, George began part-time employment at the National Youth Advocate Program (Care Management) in Columbus, OH. He served as a Lobby Monitor for over ten years. It was George's strong will and active faith that sustained him during his illness. His 85 years is a testament of God's grace and mercy! Although we grieve George's earthly departure, we celebrate and embrace his transition to his eternal home to be with the Almighty. George was preceded in death by his parents William and Dora Rembert, six brothers, William Jr., Joseph, Melvin, Albert, Lester and Lonnie, and one sister Maggie Floyd. He is leaving to cherish his memory, wife Frances; daughter Vivian Diane (Michael) Diggins of Hueytown, Alabama; son David Stokes of Columbus, Ohio; 3 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Celebration of Life 12 noon, Friday, March 20, 2020 at Union Grove Baptist Church, 266 N. Champion Ave., where his family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Henry L. Johnson, III, officiating. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Dr. Phale D. Hale/Cleo I. Hale Scholarship Fund, ATTN: Mrs. Wyatt, Union Grove Baptist Church, 266 N. Champion Ave., Columbus, OH 43203. To express condolences to George's family, please visit his online tribute wall at
