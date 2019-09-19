Home

Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Fred Schneiter


1926 - 2019
Fred Schneiter Obituary
Schneiter, Fred
Fred C. Schneiter, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Bristol Village Health Care Center. He was born January 5, 1926 in Tuscarawus County, Ohio to the late Fred and Elise Schneiter. He was survived by his wife, Eileen; son, Jeffrey; daughter, Susan; brother, John; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters Helen Bahler, Lucy Schneiter, Elsie Crouch and Mary Franklin. Fred graduated from Sugarcreek Shanesville High School and the Ohio State University with a BS in Biological Science. Fred served as Fire Control on a B-29 in the Army Air Corps 483rd Bombardment Squadron of the 505th Bomb Group/314th Bomb Wing stationed on Tinian Island. He was recalled into the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Germany. Fred retired from Transilwrap and in retirement, he enjoyed woodworking and the Computer Club at Bristol Village in Waverly, Ohio. Interment will be at a later date at East Lawn Cemetery in Sugarcreek, Ohio. Arrangements completed by Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio. www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 20, 2019
