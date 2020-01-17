|
Scott, Jr., Fred
Fred Scott, Jr., age 83, transitioned peacefully to be with the Lord on January 14, 2020. Family will receive guests Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 10am until time of service at 11am at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1775 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43223. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 18, 2020