White's Funeral Home & Cremation
867 S James Road
Columbus, OH 43227
(614) 947-1123
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
1775 W Broad St
Columbus, OH
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
1775 W Broad St
Columbus, OH
Fred Scott Jr. Obituary
Scott, Jr., Fred
Fred Scott, Jr., age 83, transitioned peacefully to be with the Lord on January 14, 2020. Family will receive guests Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 10am until time of service at 11am at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1775 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43223. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 18, 2020
