Severs, Sr., Fred
Fred Severs, Sr., age 90, of Grove City, OH, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Born in Springfield, OH, Fred was a graduate of Fairfield High School and was a veteran of the United States Army, Korean War. He retired in 1992 from Roadway Express where he was a truck driver for nearly 33 years. Fred and his wife were members of Canaan Land Baptist Church. Fred was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters. He is survived by his beloved wife, Elnora "Sis" Severs; daughter, Tess (Jim) Duncan; son, Fred (Brenda) Severs, Jr.; grandchildren, Lee (Kate) Duncan, Tiffany (Ray) Myers, Natalie (Jason) Maier, Josh (Paula) Severs; great-grandchildren, Madison, Morgan, Trinity and Jackson; sister-in-law, Patty Henson and family. Family will receive friends from 11am-1pm MONDAY, AUGUST 24, 2020 at the RADER-MCDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 West Main Street, West Jefferson, OH 43162, (614)-879-9222, where her Funeral Service will follow the visitation and begin at 1pm MONDAY. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, West Jefferson. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com
