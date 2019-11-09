Home

Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
1:45 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Fred Silverman


1950 - 2019
Fred Silverman Obituary
Silverman, Fred
1950 - 2019
Fred Leroy Silverman, age 69, Thursday November 7, 2019. Retired from Insurance sales., Former President of Willows Golf Club. Former Vice President of Franklin County, AFL-CIO. Member of Sunrise Lodge #783 F&AM. Survived by loving wife of 43 years, Debbie Silverman; children, David (Sandra) Chinn, Greg Silverman, Randy Rader, Riley Silverman; 4 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; sister, Lani Sunyak; brothers, Clifford Silverman Jr., Michael (Barb) Silverman; sister-in-law, Joyce Strohm; best friend, Charlie Strohm; loving niece, Tracy (Russ) Conley; and other nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son Robert Silverman, parents Clifford and Mary Silverman, brother Larry Silverman. Friends may call Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where funeral service will be held Tuesday 2 PM. Mike Silverman officiating. Masonic services at 1:45 PM. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The . www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019
