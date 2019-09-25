Home

Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937)-642-7039
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
View Map
Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Union Cemetery
Columbus, OH
View Map
Fred Wagner Obituary
Wagner, Fred
Fred E. Wagner, age 96, of Columbus, died Monday, September 23, 2019 at his home; retired highway engineer State of Ohio; formerly with North American Aviation; Central High School grad 1941; attended OSU; veteran U.S. Army Air Forces WW II; Honor Flight participant; diehard OSU football fan; enjoyed Scioto Downs. Preceded by wives Eva McClellan Wagner and Clymena Tossey Wagner. Survived by sister, Virginia "Ginny" Childs of Apple Valley; daughters, Brenda (Richard) Leezer of Powell and Nita Taylor of Columbus; step-daughter, Becky Tossey of Reynoldsburg; many other relatives and friends. Visitation 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at Underwood Funeral Home, Marysville with funeral 11 a.m. Monday with burial 1 p.m. at Union Cemetery, Columbus. Memorials to Honor Flight Columbus. www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019
