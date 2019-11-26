The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
1930 - 2019
Freda Hill Obituary
Hill, Freda
1930 - 2019
Freda Summers Hill, 89, passed away on November 25, 2019. She is preceded in death by her sisters Edith Zinn, Clara Carter, and Margaret Lepley. Freda is survived by loving husband of 67 years, "Joe,"; nephew, Al (Linda) Lepley; brother, Bruce (Mary) Lepley; and other loving family. A visitation will be held at Wesley Ridge Retirement Community, 2225 Taylor Park Drive, Reynoldsburg, OH, 43068, from 2-4pm on Sunday, December 1, followed by a service at 4pm. Private interment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visit www.schoedinger.com for complete obituary or to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
