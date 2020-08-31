1/
Freda Hinkle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Freda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hinkle, Freda
1923 - 2020
Freda May Hinkle (nee Craft), passed away Aug. 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by infant children Bobby Ray and David, parents John and Nancy Craft, nine brothers and sisters, Mildred, William, Walter, Glenn, Alleen, John, Helen, Virginia, and Jimmy; and husband, Harold Hinkle. Freda is survived by sons, George (Paula) May and Rodney (Diana) May; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jenny, Phillip, and Kevin; great-grandchildren, Ian, Shaun, Liam, Aiden, and Sorien; numerous nieces and nephews. She was a lover of all animals, especially dogs, and loved listening to Gospel music. Freda enjoyed traveling, her church family at Grove City Baptist Church, and socializing at Evans Senior Center and the Grove City YMCA. The family would like to give a special thank you to Ohio Living Hospice and Freda's caregiver and granddaughter, Jenny McFarland. Per her wishes, Freda will have a private inurnment at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, OH. Donations may be made in Freda's name to the animal charity of your choice. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 31 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved