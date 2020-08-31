Hinkle, Freda
1923 - 2020
Freda May Hinkle (nee Craft), passed away Aug. 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by infant children Bobby Ray and David, parents John and Nancy Craft, nine brothers and sisters, Mildred, William, Walter, Glenn, Alleen, John, Helen, Virginia, and Jimmy; and husband, Harold Hinkle. Freda is survived by sons, George (Paula) May and Rodney (Diana) May; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jenny, Phillip, and Kevin; great-grandchildren, Ian, Shaun, Liam, Aiden, and Sorien; numerous nieces and nephews. She was a lover of all animals, especially dogs, and loved listening to Gospel music. Freda enjoyed traveling, her church family at Grove City Baptist Church, and socializing at Evans Senior Center and the Grove City YMCA. The family would like to give a special thank you to Ohio Living Hospice and Freda's caregiver and granddaughter, Jenny McFarland. Per her wishes, Freda will have a private inurnment at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, OH. Donations may be made in Freda's name to the animal charity of your choice
