Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
First Church of Christ
1166 Kauffman Ave.
Fairborn, OH
Freda J. Weldon


1928 - 2019
Freda J. Weldon Obituary
Weldon, Freda J.
1928 - 2019
Freda J. Weldon, age 90, of Fairborn, OH, formerly of New Albany, OH and Gahanna, OH, passed away September 2, 2019. Born September 4, 1928 to parents William McKinley Hickman and Anna Frances (Willis) in Center Village, OH. Preceded in death by husband John E. (Jess) Weldon, brothers Willis M., Harold and Donald Hickman, sister Margurite (Margie) Watts. Freda is survived by her son, William J. (Bill) Weldon, loving daughter-in-law, Sue and beloved grandson, David; sister, Lois Eloise (Lou) Balish; nieces, Jane Yanosko, Sue Hach and Veronica Stewart; nephew, Russ (Donna) Watts and their children, Ashley and Adam. The family would like to express their most gracious thanks to the staff at Elmcroft Senior Living. Calling hours will be at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, OH on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 5-7 p.m., where service will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. Pastor Steve Sisco, officiating, followed by burial service at Maplewood Cemetery in New Albany, OH. A celebration of Freda's life will be held at the First Church of Christ, 1166 Kauffman Ave., Fairborn, OH 45324 on September 16, 2019 at 7 p.m. Memorial gifts may be made to the First Church of Christ, 1166 Kauffman Ave., Fairborn, OH 45324 or to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Complete obituary and condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
