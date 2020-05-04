Freda Langel
1930 - 2020
Langel, Freda
Freda Mae Langel, 89, of Pataskala, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Inn At Summit Trail. She was born on July 14, 1930 in Zanesville, OH, a daughter to the late Jay and Dosie (Shuey) Finley. Freda is survived by her children, Raymond (Rhoda), William (Barbara) and Lynda Bombach; grandchildren, Emily (Justin) Thomes, Deni Phillips-Langel (Eric Nicholas), Lance (Megan), Bethanne (Keith) Barrows, Matthew (Valarie), Kristine (Todd) Rhodes, Chelsea (Sam) Bramfeld, Benjamin (Kristie) Bennett and Luke (Katie) Bennett; 13 great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her loving husband Robert. A private graveside service will take place at Pataskala Cemetery. Arrangements handled by KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., #170, Columbus, OH 43231 in Freda's memory. A Celebration of Life service will be at a later date; please visit our website at www.kauberfraley.com for further updates.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
