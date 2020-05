Langel, FredaFreda Mae Langel, 89, of Pataskala, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Inn At Summit Trail. She was born on July 14, 1930 in Zanesville, OH, a daughter to the late Jay and Dosie (Shuey) Finley. Freda is survived by her children, Raymond (Rhoda), William (Barbara) and Lynda Bombach; grandchildren, Emily (Justin) Thomes, Deni Phillips-Langel (Eric Nicholas), Lance (Megan), Bethanne (Keith) Barrows, Matthew (Valarie), Kristine (Todd) Rhodes, Chelsea (Sam) Bramfeld, Benjamin (Kristie) Bennett and Luke (Katie) Bennett; 13 great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her loving husband Robert. A private graveside service will take place at Pataskala Cemetery. Arrangements handled by KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., #170, Columbus, OH 43231 in Freda's memory. A Celebration of Life service will be at a later date; please visit our website at www.kauberfraley.com for further updates.